Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Emeren Group stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Emeren Group news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at $52,968,969.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 415,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

