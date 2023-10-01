Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.06. Enel shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 357,158 shares changing hands.

Enel Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

