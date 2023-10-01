Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $76,386.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,998,180 coins and its circulating supply is 68,998,176 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.