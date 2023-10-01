Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 136,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.03. 14,724,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,179,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

