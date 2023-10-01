EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $156.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.87.

Shares of EOG opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

