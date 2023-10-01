Ergo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270,917.14 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $73.65 million and approximately $270,917.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,168.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00247787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.42 or 0.00870204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00541402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00060397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00117572 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 74,134,005 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

