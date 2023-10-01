ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Cut to $3.50

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ESS Tech Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 2,979.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ESS Tech
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
