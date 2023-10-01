ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Cut to $3.50

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 2,979.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

ESS Tech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.