ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHFree Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 2,979.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.