Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $16.48 or 0.00060595 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $123.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00248121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.19 or 0.00872039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00544594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00117492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,283,516 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.