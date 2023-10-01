Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Etsy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $7,198,905. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,890,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,269,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.