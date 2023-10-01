Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 42.0% in September

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $49.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

