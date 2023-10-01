Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $347.39

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.39 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.07). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 335.50 ($4.10), with a volume of 366,286 shares traded.
Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,396.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 346.39.
Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 3.26 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,714.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
