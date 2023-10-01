Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 56,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,621. The stock has a market cap of $738.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $42.82.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

