First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,677,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

