First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
NYSE FPL opened at $6.26 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.