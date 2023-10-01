First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FPL opened at $6.26 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

