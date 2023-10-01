FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FE opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

