Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

