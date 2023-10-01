Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -138.65 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $354,365.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,150.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,001,413 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.