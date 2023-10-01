FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $18,295,251,000,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $12,023,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

