Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,022 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,066,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. 5,607,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,857. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.