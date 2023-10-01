Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $105.83 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 12.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 5.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $105,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.