Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.