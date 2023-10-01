Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 23,964 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,964 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,633. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

