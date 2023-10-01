Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,462 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 3.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. 5,703,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,126. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

