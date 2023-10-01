Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,150 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,136,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,238,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

