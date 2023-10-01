Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 4.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,497. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

