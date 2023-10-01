Garland Capital Management Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 2.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 1,475,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.