General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $220.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

