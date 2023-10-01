General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

