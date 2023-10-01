General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 28.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $110.55 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

