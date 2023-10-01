General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

