Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.28.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

