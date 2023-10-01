Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,011,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,847 shares during the period. Genworth Financial comprises 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Genworth Financial worth $90,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 271.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,448. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.