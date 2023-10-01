Gifto Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Gifto has a total market cap of $24.40 million and $13.10 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

