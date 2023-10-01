Gleason Group Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

