Gleason Group Inc. Has $30.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $272.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.74 and its 200 day moving average is $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

