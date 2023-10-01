Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 6,014 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

