Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.39 and a 200-day moving average of $193.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

