Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.99

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.88. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPACU. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 5,048.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 141,958 shares during the period.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

