Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

