Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

