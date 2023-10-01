Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 301 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $283.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average of $287.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

