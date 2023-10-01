Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

