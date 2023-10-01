Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

