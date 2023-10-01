Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.42. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

