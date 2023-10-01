Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 184,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

