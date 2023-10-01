Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,299,000 after buying an additional 39,432,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 215.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 771,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 527,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $9,737,000.

PCY stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

