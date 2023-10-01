Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BA opened at $191.68 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

