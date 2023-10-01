Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 542 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.98.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

