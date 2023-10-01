Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 38.4% in September

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 102,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.50. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $34.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

