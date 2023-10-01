Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Down 38.4% in September

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 31st total of 558,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Glory Star New Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSMG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 191,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

